Memorial project to relive legacy of Malabar’s forgotten warrior

KANNUR: For centuries, the winds sweeping Payyambalam Beach carried with them the memories of a fearless warrior who once stood up against the might of the Portuguese. Now, the echoes of history are about to find a voice.

Chirakkal Kelu — better known as Murikkancheri Kelu Nayanar — who inspired Santosh Sivan’s movie ‘Urumi’, is set to be immortalised with a monument at the very spot where he was buried.

The memorial will come up next to the long-forgotten tomb of the 16th-century general, buried beneath layers of time, near the Payyambalam police outpost. The archaeological department will take up restoration of the tomb as part of the project.

The state government has earmarked Rs 75 lakh for the memorial, which will come up on five cents of land allocated by the revenue department. This is the brain child of Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives Ramachandran Kadannappalli.

“Kelu is a hero who lives on in the minds of the people of northern Kerala. But, he is largely confined to folk songs. Only a few historical books, compiled after examining records from his time, offer a glimpse into his life,” said Kadannappalli, shedding light on the warrior’s elusive past.

Linked closely to the Kolathiri and Arakkal dynasties, Kelu’s story is one pieced together from fragmented ballads and oral legends. With no surviving images or sculptures to guide them, the memorial will be a symbolic tribute -- a testament to his courage rather than a physical likeness.

“The memorial will be built where Kelu’s body is believed to have been buried. It will comprise entirely of laterite stone,” Kadannappalli said.

“At its heart, a sword will stand as a symbol of the hero, who, according to the ballads, was shot dead and buried in a seven-foot-long pit alongside his weapon.”

Adding a touch of immersive storytelling, a sound system will be discreetly installed so that folk songs about Kelu rise into the air at the touch of a specific point within the structure.

The design itself will echo the style of ancient Kolathiri and Arakkal palaces, with the final blueprint shaped by a careful study of historical documents and surviving structures from the era.