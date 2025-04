KOCHI: ‘Kerala savaari’, a ride-hailing app backed by the Kerala government, is set to be reintroduced on May 1 in a new avatar, with the support of Bengaluru’s highly popular ‘Namma Yatri’ app.

The new version of ‘kerala savaari’ app — which promises a technologically advanced form with a better management system — is expected to give giants Uber and Ola a run for their money by providing “affordable” rides to customers, officials said.

In its reloaded version, ‘kerala savaari’ 2.0 will be managed by ‘Namma Yatri’, the popular ride-hailing app in Bengaluru that operates on a zero-commission model — meaning drivers keep 100% of the fare.

Since the model will enhance driver earnings, the app has got the backing of all major trade unions, including CITU and INTUC. While the new app will be up and running from May 1, an official launch will be held later, said officials.

“Commuters using the app will be charged only government-fixed rates, which will be among the lowest. Also, we are not charging any commission from the drivers. If they run for, say Rs 1,000, they can keep the full amount,” said an official with the motor vehicle department. This comes even as some of the ride-hailing giants are charging up to 30% towards commission from the drivers. The app, backed by both the state transport and labour departments, will be fully live in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi initially.

App to be launched in more cities; govt backing to give it much credibility

The authorities plan to launch ‘kerala savaari’ in other major cities in a phased manner. In its new avatar, the app operates on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

“Since it works on an ONDC platform, the customers can book Kochi Metro tickets and also inter-city luxury buses using the same app. They needn’t install the metro or the redbus apps,” said an official of the ‘Namma Yatri’ team in Kerala.