Kerala to showcase wedding, MICE tourism potential through August conclave

KOCHI: Kerala is set to host a high-profile conclave from August 14 to 16 to position itself as the country’s leading destination for wedding and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism.

Organised by the Kerala Travel Mart Society in association with the state government, the ‘Wedding and MICE Conclave’ will seek to align regional tourism with global trends in the sector.

To be inaugurated at 5 p.m. on August 14 at the Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty Island, the conclave will feature two days of business meetings and seminars at Le Meridien in Kundannur, from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The initiative follows remarks made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at KTM-2024 last year, where he emphasised Kerala’s potential as a hub for wedding and honeymoon tourism. Building on this vision, the conclave aims to strengthen Kerala’s presence in the global tourism landscape.

Tourism and PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said, “The points raised during my inaugural speech at the 12th KTM in September triggered a string of discussions by the administration, leading to the idea of holding an international conference in this sector.” He stressed the need to closely monitor changes in the international tourism sector to help the state prepare for the future.

“KTM will be an excellent technological infrastructure functioning as an asset to the conference,” added Minister Riyas.

Kerala Tourism Secretary K. Biju stated that one of the primary goals of the conclave is to transform the state into a major hub for wedding and MICE tourism.