People’s protest saves Kochi football ground from ‘development’

The original blueprint, prepared by the Harbour Engineering Department, envisaged a massive stage with green rooms and toilets, a parking area, an open gym, and walking tracks, shrinking the once 3,725sq.ft green expanse into a cramped 800sq.ft “public meeting spot”.

“These amenities would have eaten up one-fourth of the area,” points out local politician Swathish Sathyan. “What good is a playground that no one can use?”

Ironically, the project fell under Kerala’s ‘One Panchayat, One Playground’ initiative, intended to create rather than curtail play spaces, and about Rs 99.4 lakh was allocated for it.

“It’s a classic case of top-down planning. Projects meant for the community must involve the community. That has not happened here,” Swathish adds.