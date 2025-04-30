Renowned shooting coach Sunny Thomas passes away at 85

KOTTAYAM: Prof. Sunny Thomas, the celebrated shooting coach who transitioned from teaching English to shaping India's Olympic shooting legacy, passed away early on Wednesday following a heart attack. He was 85.

A native of Uzhavoor in Kottayam district, Prof Thomas was best known as the mentor of Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist. He served as the chief coach of the Indian national shooting team from 1993 to 2012, leading the country through one of its most successful phases in the sport.

Under his guidance, India secured multiple Olympic medals, including Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics, India’s first individual silver medal, and Bindra’s historic gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At the 2012 London Olympics, India added to its tally with Vijay Kumar clinching silver and Gagan Narang winning bronze, both trained under Thomas.

His influence extended well beyond the Olympics. During his tenure, Indian shooters bagged 29 medals at the Asian Games and a remarkable 95 medals at the Commonwealth Games.