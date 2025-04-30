Students from Kerala shine in ICSE, ISC exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from Kerala registered high success rates in the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations, the results of which were announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The success rates of students from Kerala in the ICSE and ISC exams were 99.94% and 100% respectively.

Last year, it was 100% in ICSE and 99.96% in ISC exam. The pass percentage in the state this year was higher than the national average which stood at 99.09% for ICSE and 99.02% for the ISC examination.

In the ICSE exam, of the 7,737 students who appeared from the state, 7,732 candidates, including 3,761 boys and 3,971 girls, passed. The success rate of girls (99.95%) was slightly higher than that of boys (99.92%). In the ISC exam, all 2850 students who appeared from the state cleared the exam. This included 1,390 boys and 1,460 girls.

The ICSE examination was conducted in 67 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages, 14 were foreign languages and one classical language. The ISC examination was conducted in 47 written subjects of which 12 were Indian languages, four were foreign languages and two were classical languages.