Sunni unity sans Panakkad Sadiq Ali Thangal?

KOZHIKODE: Exclusion of IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal from the Waqf-Constitution Protection Meeting to be held in Ernakulam on May 4 under the aegis of the four Sunni organisations in Kerala has become a major controversy, with the pro-IUML group alleging a conspiracy to sideline the leader.

As per a poster released on social media, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, Kanthapuram Sunni group leader Syed Ebrahim al Bukhari Thangal, Dakshina Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama general secretary Thodiyur Muhammad Kunji Moulavi and Kerala Samsthana Jem-Iyyathul Ulama general secretary Najeeb Moulavi Mambad are expected to take part in the conference. The conference is hailed as a giant leap in Sunni unity in the state because it is very rare for the Sunni organisations to come together on one platform.

However, the IUML cadres and sympathisers are not happy with the turn of events as they see the conference as a move to sideline the political party. “We asked the organisers as to why Sadiq Ali Thangal was not invited and they said it is not a political programme. They said that if Thangal, who is the leader of the IUML, is invited then the leaders of other parties should also be invited,” said a Sunni leader.

“For us, the Panakkad family member is not just a political leader. He is the spiritual head of the community. There is no point in organising a programme like the conference in Ernakulam without him,” he said. Curiously, Panakkad Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal, who is believed to be close with Samastha, has shared the poster of the conference on his Facebook wall.

What irks the IUML most is Samastha’s increased closeness with the Kanthapuram group. The IUML believes that the talks on ‘Sunni unity’ are a mere ploy to checkmate the IUML. The party’s social media handles are busy revisiting the Samastha leaders’ writings and speeches against Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar. The rival group is retorting with the photographs of the members of the Panakkad family visiting Kanthapuram and his institutions.

It may be recalled that the Samastha suffered a split in 1989 following Kanthapuram’s move to hold a meeting in Ernakulam. He held a meeting of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) which culminated in the split in Samastha. IUML argues that what is happening now is an attempt to repeat 1989.