Thudarum story took root at Kodungallur police station, says co-writer K R Sunil

'When the elephant walks, the forest walks with them.’ Thudarum starts with this note, and it does have a ‘tusker tale’.

The backstory, however, traces back to ace photographer K R Sunil’s elephant memory.

As a ‘humanist’ photographer who has met countless people, listened to their stories, and engaged with their lives, Sunil, built this story from an image he saw 12 years ago, an image that nagged him for long.

Released without the burden of hype, Thudarum is now running to packed theatres, fuelled solely by audience appreciation. While it’s no cult classic, the film certainly seems to have made the viewers happy. Especially Mohanlal fans. And there is an emotional journey that’s embedded well.

TNIE sits down for a chat with Sunil, who conceived the story and co-wrote the film with director Tharun Moorthy. He speaks about the backstory, working with Mohanlal, and his journey as a photographer.

You studied sculpture at Government Arts College in Thrissur. What led you to photography?

It was a time when the campus witnessed a lot of protests and agitations. Classes were often disrupted, and we rarely had a regular academic schedule.

During that phase, I started travelling a lot. It was on one of those journeys that I met a photographer named Krishnakumar from my hometown, Kodungallur. He was a close friend of filmmaker G Aravindan. Meeting Krishnakumar was a turning point. He introduced me to books and magazines such as National Geographic, packed with photographs that told deeply human stories. After that, I began to see photography as a great medium to express the raw, complex layers of human life.