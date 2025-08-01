Actors Baburaj, Jagadish pull out of AMMA elections

KOCHI: Actor Baburaj on Thursday announced he was withdrawing from all the activities of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) “forever.” He also withdrew his nomination for the post of the AMMA general secretary in the upcoming association elections.

“I announce that I am withdrawing from the activities of the AMMA forever. The decision was not made out of fear of anyone,” the actor, whose nomination had sparked discussions and criticisms owing to him facing sexual assault allegations, wrote on Facebook.

“Having worked in the association for the past eight years, I have only received complaints of harassment as reward,” he said.

Actor Jagadish too withdrew his nomination for the AMMA president post. The race for the top post is now between actors Devan and Swetha Menon.