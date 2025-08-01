Congress faces backlash over caste imbalance in Kerala leadership revamp

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: As the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) gears up for a major organisational overhaul, internal concerns are mounting over the lack of representation for marginalised communities, particularly the Ezhava community, the largest OBC group in the state.

Once known for its strong community arithmetic, the Congress in Kerala now finds itself facing a critical challenge: ensuring equitable caste representation within its leadership. This issue has come to the fore as the party deliberates on appointments to key posts, including new KPCC office bearers and district Congress committee (DCC) presidents.

Amid growing criticism, the remarks by Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan have intensified the debate. Following the removal of K Sudhakaran from the KPCC president's post, Natesan accused Opposition Leader V D Satheesan of influencing the change and alleged anti-Ezhava bias.

“In the top posts of Congress, there is no OBC representation now,” a senior Congress leader admitted to TNIE. “Though Adoor Prakash is the UDF convenor, he does not hold a leadership position within the party. The available data calls into question the Congress leadership’s claims on social engineering,” he added.

Of the 14 DCCs in the state, only four presidents belong to the Ezhava community. Among the 14 Congress MPs, just two are from the community. Out of the party's 22 MLAs, only one represents the Ezhavas. Notably, none of the three newly appointed working presidents of KPCC hail from this group.