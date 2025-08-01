Kerala govt’s ‘monsoon’ vacation proposal triggers debate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to address the loss of instructional days in schools owing to the monsoon havoc, the government has proposed shifting year-end vacation in April-May to June-July. Wary of the intense debate such a radical shift would generate in society, the government has initiated a public discussion on the proposal. In a Facebook post, General Education Minister V Sivankutty sought the views of all stakeholders on the proposal.

According to the minister, education experts have repeatedly flagged the loss of instructional days during the school reopening phase in June, when the monsoon sets in in the state. “We do not want an unnecessary furore and protest over the proposal. The government will take a decision only after arriving at a consensus with all stakeholders,” Sivankutty said.

The use of school buildings as relief camps for many days and the declaration of holiday by collectors at the eleventh hour owing to rain havoc in June-July have led to loss of up to 10 instructional days on average in worst-affected districts. According to official statistics, Kerala is among the states with least number of instructional days.