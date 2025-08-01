Kerala to celebrate ‘Haritha Onam’ with strict green protocols

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government is gearing up to enforce a state-wide ban on single-use plastic products starting October 2, following a directive from the High Court. In the lead-up to the Onam festival season, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has issued strict orders to all Local Self Government Institutions (LSGIs) to implement green protocols and crack down on violators.

The LSGD has instructed LSGIs to ramp up surveillance in markets and streets prone to high waste generation. Commercial establishments have been directed to maintain hygienic premises and install color-coded bins for segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Monitoring squads will be deployed to ensure real-time compliance.

“We are fully prepared to enforce a strict ban on single-use plastics and plastic bottles,” LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE. “The coming festival season is an opportunity to raise awareness and bring about a shift in public behaviour. By October 2, we expect the public to be ready for this change.”

The minister acknowledged that banned plastic products are still being sold in the state and said LSGIs have been instructed to suspend trade licenses of those who violate the ban.

Temporary licenses for Onam markets and vendors will be issued only to those who commit to following solid waste management norms. Large waste generators must have in-house waste management systems or partnerships with authorised Material Collection Facilities (MCFs).

Enforcement teams and Haritha Karma Sena units will be on the ground to monitor waste handling, identify violators, and ensure safe disposal of biodegradable, sanitary, and e-waste.

As part of the Haritha Onam campaign, local bodies have been asked to document compliance efforts, and outstanding performers among schools, residents’ associations, and traders will be honoured with green awards.