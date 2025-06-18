Kerala: Get ready to say no to plastic from October 2

KOCHI: From October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, you’ll have to sacrifice the luxury of using small plastic water bottles and food containers during gatherings for the sake of environment.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday banned the use of water bottles of capacity below five litres, soft drink bottles of capacity lower than 2 litres, straws, plates, cups, and cutlery (all made of single-use plastic) at all government functions and private gatherings. These plastic materials are also banned at all wedding auditoriums, hotels and restaurants. Prohibition of these items at functions in hotels and auditoriums shall be made a part of the licence conditions issued to such establishments, the court ordered.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P also banned the use and sale of single-use plastics in hilly tourist areas with high footfall. The areas are Munnar, Thekkady, Vagamon, Athirappilly, Chalakudy- Athirappilly sector, Nelliyampathy, Pookode Lake-Vythiri, Sultan Bathery, Karlad Lake, Ambalavayal, and Wayanad Heritage Museum. The court made it clear that the plastic ban shall not apply to 5-litre water bottles and 2-litre soft drinks bottles.

Instructing the state to take adequate steps to implement the order by October 2, the court directed it to set up sufficient water kiosks at different locations in hilly tourist areas to provide clean and safe drinking water. Alternative measures should be taken for the supply or purchase of water, through glass bottles or kiosks or such other modes.

Set up water dispensing machines, kiosks for sale of water: High Court

Arrangements should be made by the district administration and the local self-government institutions to provide drinking water to tourists in hilly destinations with high footfall at reasonable distances. Facilities like water dispensing machines, kiosks for sale of water in steel, copper, or glass bottles can be resorted to for the purpose.