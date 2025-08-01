Kerala to launch bottle return scheme through Bevco to curb plastic menace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to curb plastic menace, the state government is all set to introduce a deposit -return scheme through the Beverages Corporation (Bevco). The initiative will be rolled out on a pilot basis in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur this September.

An amount of Rs 20 will be collected as deposit and QR code-enabled bottles can be returned in the respective outlets from where it is purchased. Annually 70 crore bottles are sold via Bevco annually, of which 56 crore are plastic bottles.

Excise Minister M B Rajesh on Thursday, said the Tamil Nadu government has successfully implemented this scheme. He said the consumer will have to pay Rs 20 as deposit at the outlet while purchasing liquor bottles and the scheme aims to reduce littering of non-biodegradable bottles by incentivising consumers to return them. He said that the initiative is expected to reduce the volume of discarded bottles.

The scheme is implemented jointly by Bevco and Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL). CKCL will handle the logistics and ensure processing or recycling of the returned bottles.

The minister said that the first-ever super premium outlet of Bevco will become operational in Thrissur with 4000 sq ft built-up space from August 5. Four more super premium outlets will be opened soon, he added. The super premium outlet will sell liquor brands that cost above Rs 900.