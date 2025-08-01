Kerala woman saves elderly man dangling from moving train at Tripunithura

KOCHI: A potentially fatal fall onto the railway tracks was narrowly averted on Thursday, thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of a woman passenger at Tripunithura station. Usha Suresh Babu, a nutritionist based in Tripunithura, saved the life of an elderly man who was left dangling from the handrail of the AC coach of the Ernakulam Junction Thiruvananthapuram Central Vanchinadu Express.

The incident occurred as the train began pulling out of the station. Usha, who was standing at the door of one of the coaches, spotted the man stuck between the moving train and the platform, his body outside, his hand barely visible from inside the compartment. Without hesitation, she clung to him, trying to prevent a deadly fall even as the train gathered speed.

Among those who witnessed the scene was Sumi Joy Oliyapuram, Head of the Malayalam Department at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. Recalling the tense moments, Sumi said, “Death had to leave without its victim on Thursday.”

Sumi and her colleague, Santhosh T. Varghese, Head of the Economics Department, had just boarded the train at Tripunithura. “I was seated near the door in the AC coach when I heard a cry from outside,” said Sumi. “I told Santhosh someone was calling for help. He too heard it and rushed to the door.”

What they saw was alarming, a woman desperately calling out that she couldn’t hold on any longer, gripping a man wedged between the platform and the coach.