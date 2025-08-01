Two ex-employees surrender in Rs 69 lakh fraud case linked to BJP leader’s daughter’s firm in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two former employees of BJP leader Krishnakumar’s daughter Diya Krishna’s firm have surrendered in connection with a financial fraud case involving Rs 69 lakh.

The accused, identified as Vinitha and Radhakumari, appeared before the Crime Branch office on Friday morning. Their surrender comes after the High Court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas.

Another accused in the case, Divya, has not yet reported.

The police had informed the court that the employees needed to be interrogated in detail, following which the court denied them anticipatory bail and directed the accused to appear before the investigation team.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly embezzled Rs 69 lakh from the firm by misusing QR codes during financial transactions.