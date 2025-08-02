Amid prayers and pleas, jailed Kerala nuns cling to hope as NIA Court reserves bail verdict

KOCHI: It has been a week since Sr Vandana Francis and Sr Preethy Mary of the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate (ASMI) were jailed on charges of forced religious conversion and human trafficking. On Friday, their hopes of getting bail were crushed when prosecutors vehemently opposed their petition in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, to which the case was referred by a sessions court citing jurisdictional issues. This, even after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that the Chhattisgarh government would not oppose the plea. However, according to people’s representatives from Kerala, there is hope that the court would grant them bail when it issues its judgment on Saturday.

Despite the legal uncertainty, the two remain calm and continue to hold on to the hope that a positive outcome will emerge soon, Angamaly MLA Roji M John said. He visited the nuns in jail on Friday, and, according to him, they appeared calm and collected. “The nuns know they have not committed any crime and would be exonerated,” he told TNIE.

Roji pointed out that there are many loopholes in the case.

“When the nuns’ lawyer pointed out that no custodial interrogation papers had been filed, the prosecution couldn’t rebut it. To date, police have not questioned them. This shows that they don’t have anything to ask. All the charges have been fabricated. Hence, we have great hope that the nuns will get bail on Saturday,” the MLA said.

He accused the BJP of duplicity.

“They said that the state government won’t be pursuing the case and that the prosecution won’t oppose the bail plea. But that is not what happened in court on Friday.