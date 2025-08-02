Arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh: Rajeev Chandrasekhar meets Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath

THRISSUR: BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday visited Thrissur Archbishop and president of Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), Mar Andrews Thazhath, and assured all support for the release of two Malayali nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Mar Thazhath said this was not the first case of arrest involving nuns. There should be a mechanism to ensure justice for the nuns who conduct social work and charity. He added that the Church welcomed the support extended by all, irrespective of political inclinations. Minority rights should be protected across the country, he said.

“The BJP has been following up the case since the moment it was brought to our notice. Judiciary and the legal system will take their own time. But, it is assured that the Chhattisgarh government would not oppose the nuns’ bail plea when it comes up before the court. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had personally communicated it to me, and I visited Mar Andrews Thazhath to communicate this to him,” Rajeev said.

It was a misunderstanding which led to the arrest of the nuns, he said.

Two nuns Vandana Francis and Preeta Mary were arrested by Durg police as they were accompanied by tribal girls from Chhattisgarh. They were accused of human trafficking and conversion. However, it is reported that the girls were taken out of their homes for jobs with their consent as they were above 18 years and with their parents’ knowledge.

The girls follow Christian faith. However, while taking human resources from Chhattisgarh, agents or employers are supposed to register it on a portal even if it is within the state. “In this case, this registration was not done,” he added.