CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams communal narratives in cinema, inaugurates Kerala Film Policy Conclave

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Condemning a recent National Award-winning film for misrepresenting Kerala and discrediting its globally respected secularism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the state's film fraternity to unite against the misuse of cinema as a medium for spreading communal narratives.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Kerala Film Policy Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to uphold the cultural and secular foundations of Malayalam cinema. The conclave is aimed at formulating the state’s first comprehensive film policy through democratic and inclusive dialogue.

"This is not the recognition of art, but an endorsement of a toxic cultural tendency. Malayalam cinema has achieved greatness by being rooted in truth, humaneness, and a secular way of life, a foundation now under attack," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

He added that the conclave provided an opportunity to confront these challenges and shape a policy that preserves both cultural values and the rights of industry workers.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian, who presided over the function, said the decision to host the conclave followed a meeting between women film workers and the Chief Minister, during which key concerns within the industry were raised.

"This is a free and democratic platform. A committee was constituted in response to those concerns. Its recommendations, along with findings from other reports such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s, highlighted the urgent need for a formal film policy," said Cherian.