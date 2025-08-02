CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams communal narratives in cinema, inaugurates Kerala Film Policy Conclave

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Condemning a recent National Award-winning film for misrepresenting Kerala and discrediting its globally respected secularism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the state's film fraternity to unite against the misuse of cinema as a medium for spreading communal narratives.
Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Kerala Film Policy Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to uphold the cultural and secular foundations of Malayalam cinema. The conclave is aimed at formulating the state’s first comprehensive film policy through democratic and inclusive dialogue.
"This is not the recognition of art, but an endorsement of a toxic cultural tendency. Malayalam cinema has achieved greatness by being rooted in truth, humaneness, and a secular way of life, a foundation now under attack," said Pinarayi Vijayan.
He added that the conclave provided an opportunity to confront these challenges and shape a policy that preserves both cultural values and the rights of industry workers.
Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian, who presided over the function, said the decision to host the conclave followed a meeting between women film workers and the Chief Minister, during which key concerns within the industry were raised.
"This is a free and democratic platform. A committee was constituted in response to those concerns. Its recommendations, along with findings from other reports such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s, highlighted the urgent need for a formal film policy," said Cherian.
Actor Mohanlal expressed optimism that the discussions would result in an effective policy that could serve as a model for other states.
"We need strong, inclusive guidelines to support the evolving needs of our film industry. I’m confident Kerala will lead the way," he said.
Actor and filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam praised the initiative and said the conclave would serve as a model for other states.
"Minister Sivankutty asked me whether any such conclave had been held in another state. My answer was ‘no’. This will be a role model for others. Kerala cinema, in many ways, taught me what good cinema truly is. Long live good cinema, and long live Malayalam cinema," she said.
The inaugural ceremony also honoured Mohanlal, Suhasini, Vetrimaran, Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri, and Saeed Akhtar Mirza for their contributions to Indian cinema. A tribute video was screened in memory of the late KSFDC Chairman Shaji N Karun, who initiated the discussions that led to the conclave.
International delegates and representatives from the film industry in countries such as Germany, the UK, Poland, and Sri Lanka are also participating.
On the first day, sessions addressed issues including gender and inclusivity, labour and contract practices, workplace safety, legal protections, grievance redressal, emerging technologies, skill development, theatres, e-ticketing, and the changing roles of distributors and exhibitors.
Day two will focus on topics such as ease of film production, incentive schemes, content regulation, infrastructure development, film heritage and archiving, film tourism, film education, and the creation of new opportunities for emerging talent.
The day's events will conclude with a closing session inaugurated by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Divya S Iyer will present the final report, which will serve as the foundation for drafting Kerala’s first film policy.