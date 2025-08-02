ISRO job scam: Five held for cheating aspirants of crores

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have arrested five people for cheating several job seekers by offering fake appointments in ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thumba. The accused promised jobs and collected over Rs 2.5 crore from several people.

The arrested are Ramsi, 30, from Koliyakkode, Ajmal, 29, from Oachira, Murugeshan, 59, from Tirunelveli, and Vishnuraj, 33, and Suresh Babu, 50, both from Attingal. The scam began in March 2024 when a woman named Anjali, a degree holder, was introduced to Ramsi, the wife of second accused Ajmal, through a family friend.

Ramsi claimed to be a mechanical engineer at VSSC and promised Anjali a job as an administrative officer at VSSC. The fraudsters demanded Rs 9 lakh for the post and Anjali paid Rs 8 lakh. She first paid Rs 2 lakh and later sent the remaining amount to Ramsi’s bank account in multiple transactions.

To make the offer seem real, someone claiming to be a senior ISRO scientist named Suresh Mathew called Anjali using the number of Vishnuraj, the fourth accused. He asked her to undergo a medical test and submit a report. In February 2025, the first two accused visited Anjali’s house and gave her what they said was an appointment letter.