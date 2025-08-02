Leaders commemorate VS, say he remoulded self with changing times

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s socio-political and religious leadership paid homage to former chief minister and veteran Communist V S Achuthanandan on Friday. Inaugurating the programme organised by CPM at Nishagandhi auditorium, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed the narrative presented now by different corners that it was in his latter years that V S Achuthanandan took a pro-environmental position.

‘The protest organised by the Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union against the filling of barren paddy land under VS was an example of how seriously he understood the protection of environment. It was the exemplary organisational work he took up that had shaped the VS that we knew later. His life is interlinked with the Punnapra-Vayalar protest against the then monarchy’s attempt to create Travancore an independent nation. He was forced to live underground and was beaten up in the police lock-up. However, VS emerged more powerful,” he said.

Remembering the late leader, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that he was astonished by the ability of VS in his later years to study new issues and understand the changes that happened. “VS remoulded himself with the changing time. VS took on environmental issues in his later years. In his period as CM, I had opposed and criticised him from the opposition benches. However, whenever we brought to his notice the land grabbing issue, he took prompt action. He always had the mind of ‘Opposition’ even when he took charge of the CM,” he added.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said that once in a one-to-one discussion VS raised apprehension about the moral degradation happening in Communist parties. “When I said that the division could have been averted in the unified Communist party, VS altogether dismissed it and said he did not hold that view,” he said.

IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty described VS as a leader who had surrendered his life for the uplift of the poor and to fight against injustice. Former union minister V Muralidharan said VS will be best remembered for his decisions and positions taken as a chief minister.