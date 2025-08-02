Writer, critic M K Sanu passes away at 98

KOCHI: Writer, literary critic and orator Prof M K Sanu passed away in Kochi on Saturday. The 98-year-old author, who allegedly suffered a hip bone fracture after he tripped and fell at his house ‘Sandhya’ at Karikkamuri, breathed his last at a private hospital at 5.35 pm.

The body will be brought to his house at Karikkamuri at 8 am on Sunday and will be kept for public homage at Ernakulam Town Hall from 10 am to 4 pm. The funeral will be held at Ravipuram Crematorium at 5 pm.

A teacher by profession, M K Sanu was a voracious reader and penned around 70 books, including literary criticism, children’s literature, interpretations, travelogues, biographies and essays. As a lecturer in Malayalam at Maharaja’s College in Kochi, he earned a wealth of students who revered him as their guide and mentor. His students include writers, bureaucrats and filmstars like Mammootty.

Born as the son of M C Kesavan and K P Bhavani of Thumpoli in Alappuzha on 27 October 1927, Sanu was deeply influenced by the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru. Growing up in a casteist society and facing discrimination, Sanu remained a liberal in thought and consistently raised his voice for the rights of the underprivileged.