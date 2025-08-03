Express Dialogues | People and forests not on opposing sides: Conservationist Pramod G Krishnan

The rising human-wildlife conflict has led to frequent skirmishes between forest department staff and farmers living on forest fringes. But conservationist Pramod G Krishnan, who assumed office as the chief wildlife warden a year ago, has been trying to hear the grievances of farmers and win their confidence.
Pramod, also a voracious reader and a poet, shares with TNIE his vision to bring the forest department closer to people. Excerpts:
Human-wildlife conflict is on the rise in the state, with fingers being pointed at the forest department...
True. Human-wildlife conflict has become one of the most-discussed topics in Kerala. Being an issue that directly impacts the people, it should be effectively dealt with, balancing both conservation and people’s concerns.
There’s widespread criticism that the department has failed to prevent escalation...
We need to view it from a historical perspective. As long as there are different species on earth, conflicts will continue. All we can do is contain it. Human-wildlife conflict is a multi-dimensional issue with environmental, social, and political angles. If we go by actual numbers, conflicts have come down. If there were 39-40 deaths earlier due to elephant attacks annually, it was down to 19 last year. Now, with increased awareness, social media, and similar factors, each death draws wider attention. With fast urbanisation, human and wildlife interfaces have shot up. There are three types of interactions between humans and animals — neutral, positive, and negative. Due to multiple factors including climate change, habitat change, and other aspects, negative interaction has increased. It isn’t an issue to be approached with a sense of alienation, but as collective responsibility.
But the general perception is that deaths due to human-wildlife conflicts have gone up...
A total of 67 people were killed due to man-animal conflicts in 2024-25. Of these, 34 died due to snakebites... not related to forests. But since we give compensation, it’s included in the list of human-wildlife conflicts. Thirteen deaths were due to attacks by wild boars in villages and residential regions. One was due to a tiger attack and the remaining 19 due to elephant attacks.
To be specific, have deaths resulting from elephant attacks declined?
Yes. From 39 in 2023-24 to 19 last year. Before that, it was 23. In the last decade, we have had around 30+ deaths (annually).
Do snakebites contribute hugely to human-wildlife conflict deaths?
In our state, around 4,000 people used to suffer snakebites every year. And deaths reported used to be between 150 and 200. We brought it down with the Sarpa initiative. So far, we have saved 58,000 snakes. Result? Deaths due to snakebites have dwindled to one-fifth. In Kerala, there are numerous empty houses that over time become mini forests. Due to climate change, Kerala’s green cover has increased. But rainy days have come down, with more dry spells. Many abandoned farmlands turn into animal habitats. The solution is to maintain farmlands as such, with a return to agriculture. In short, this is not an issue to be dealt with by the forest department alone.
Between January and June this year, 25 people died, including two in tiger attacks. So, aren’t such conflicts rising?
I wouldn’t say so. We cannot make a general assumption based on a short time frame. What I pointed out is a trend since 2011. Animal movement differs each year, depending on weather and climatic conditions like dry spells and heavy rains.
Attacks by tigers and leopards contribute majorly to such conflicts...
As far as tigers are concerned, Wayanad faces a conflict scenario. It’s connected to Karnataka’s Bandipur and Nagarhole reserves and Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai reserve. It is one of the best tiger and elephant habitats in the world. Since the regions in TN and Karnataka are relatively dry, animals tend to move to Kerala which is wetter. The old concept of territory has changed. Scientists generally don’t go by numbers, they prefer density. In Wayanad, we have around 7 to 16 (tigers)... more or less a stable population. We should be worried if the numbers suddenly rise or fall. Here, every year, 5 to 10 cubs are born. When they move out, it’s a tricky situation. Once injured or weak due to old age, tigers tend to move to peripheries that are residential areas. Naturally, they attack cattle, or at times, target humans. In the past six years, around 20 tigers were moved from Wayanad. It’s a constant process. Tiger attacks are definitely a scary scenario. But we need to look at the complexity. In Kerala, there are around 750 settlements within forests, including tribal hamlets and plantations. With more roads and facilities, human-wildlife interfaces have increased.
How about leopards?
It’s an animal highly adapted to humans. Leopards are attracted to places with street dogs, mostly found near waste dumps, especially poultry waste. If you want to address the leopard issue, we need to address the waste issue first. Also, the mere sighting of an animal is not a conflict. It’s only natural to spot an elephant on a road passing through deep forest.
What about increasing elephant attacks?
Elephants feed for 15-16 hours. It’s a species with a wide travel range and walks 25-30 km per day. With habitat degradation, fragmentation, and growth of invasive species, such journeys have become difficult. Also, elephant habitats have shrunk. Conflicts due to elephants are relatively low in Periyar and Parambikulam, where there’s less habitat degradation. Conflicts and accidents differ. A recent phenomenon is their attraction for fruit-bearing trees during monsoons. In fact, crop raids are a risky business for elephants and they do so only when left with no other option.
Has the number of elephants increased?
Project Elephant started in India in the 1990s. Going by estimates, there were around 10,000 elephants. Now, it has doubled. Inaccuracies creep in if we calculate state-level data. Elephants here travelled through TN and Karnataka, depending on dry spells. The number of elephants in Kerala is the least now... roughly around 2,000, compared to the earlier 4,000. But we cannot say the number has gone down.
Wild boars have been sighted in Alappuzha...
Wild boars have no role there. The two scenarios should be viewed differently. Mere sighting is not conflict. Unfortunately, such is the current narrative. Maintaining farmlands as farmlands... preventing needless overgrowth... is important to stopping these places from turning into animal habitats. Let forests remain forests. Why let our farmlands become forests? Long-term measures like waste management and vegetation clearing are imperative
Isn’t the very term human-animal conflict wrong? Animals would never want conflict…
Certainly. International scientific bodies clearly define this. They use the term human-wildlife interaction. Man is part of nature. The concept of alienation crept in much later. The interactions are directly linked with human tolerance and cultural conditioning.
Forest department is held responsible for human-wildlife conflicts...
Forests render numerous ecological services. The value of drinking water provided by one hectare of forest in Thiruvananthapuram will come to around Rs 28 lakh. But when conflicts occur, these are not taken into account. The department was formed during colonisation to exploit natural resources. In the 18th century, the British introduced the concept of preservation to keep local residents away from forests. The standoff between the department and the public started from there. The second five-year-plan aimed at industrialisation, during which plantations were set up to replace natural forests. In 2021, the state government brought in the eco-respiration policy, wherein acacia or eucalyptus cannot be planted.
Isn’t there an attempt from some corners to portray settlers as people against nature?
Major human settlements in Kerala’s high ranges started taking shape in 1920. Those were great initiatives. History would recall their contributions. In fact, they were warriors who marched up the mountains and took on huge challenges to set up farmlands, so as to resolve the hunger pangs of many. It was a great social service. They are the ones who established the high-range sector, fighting the wild and coping with nature. We are indebted to them. Later, there were some incidents of encroachment too. Settlers and encroachers are different. But they often get labelled under the same definition, thereby creating a false narrative that high-range residents are against nature conservation. Farmers in Kerala are great humans who live alongside nature. Ensuring safety is a primary responsibility.
Are you aware of the fact that the forest department is the most unpopular department right now ?
As a first step, human-wildlife conflict has been declared a state disaster. It will help create a sense of collective responsibility, rather than adopt an alienated approach. Human-wildlife conflicts have developed into a political issue. If allowed to go beyond a certain limit, it will burgeon into unforeseen proportions and become a law and order issue. It should be viewed over and above party politics.
In the case of wild-boar culling, remarks by some political leaders caused difficulty to forest department officials...
Being government officials, we follow directives issued by the legislature and the judiciary. We can only act within legal parameters. The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is one of the most stringent legislations anywhere in the world. It has served its purpose effectively. But like any other law, this needs timely updating. We have now reached a juncture where a comprehensive amendment of the legislation is essential. There are situations where we are left with no option but to go for culling. This should be done only after exhausting all other options. Unfortunately, there are demands for culling as the first option. The Act has strict norms on how to handle animals, including driving them away, capturing, and letting them free later. Shooting them down is the last option.
The biggest criticism against the department is that it doesn’t approach issues from a human point of view. If wild boars can be shot, why can’t people consume the meat?
We can only follow existing legislation, according to which, any wildlife article — cured or uncured trophy — should be disposed of. As long as such legislation is in force, we can only act accordingly.
In places like Mysuru, man-eater tigers are shot down immediately. That isn’t the case here...
The SOP (standard operating procedure) stipulates stringent norms for an animal to be declared a man-eater, including proving its identity. It should not be an accidental killing, and it should also be a confirmed habituated animal. Now, think about the practical difficulties while applying all these in the field. If you don’t follow legal procedures, it will come under the definition of hunting.
What amendments have Kerala put forth?
Kerala has made many demands. First, states should be given the power to finalise schedules. The ground situation varies in each region. Second, we have asked for the concept of vermin — which was removed — to be brought back. Third, other timely changes related to aspects like habitat protection and fixing responsibilities be made. Since it’s a complex issue, the solution should be comprehensive. Population management is just one of the many aspects. Preserving farmlands or even giving compensation can be introduced.
Plenty of resorts have come up on forest fringes. How has that contributed to the conflict?
Tourism is a major contributor to our economy. Ecotourism contributes around Rs 100 crore to the local populace. However, there are certain undesirable tendencies like DJ parties along forest boundaries, tourists treading elephant paths, dumping waste in forests, and night travel into forests. While such unethical practices are isolated incidents, they need to be resolved.
Restrictive hunting has been facilitated in many countries across the globe...
We need to look at the carrying capacity of animals in a forest region. Restrictive hunting has been allowed in some countries in regions where human presence and interaction are relatively low. But here, the situation is different. How do we find out the carrying capacity when there’s constant human presence with roads, cattle, and tourism activities? Removing a problematic animal from a conflict zone is already being done here. Some societies allow shooting them as part of sport. Here, can we do things that are possible in a 100 % law-abiding country?
Possessing wildlife trophies without declaration is a crime. There are reports linking wildlife trophies to actor Mohanlal, rapper Vedan and Union minister Suresh Gopi...
After the Wildlife Protection Act was introduced, two opportunities were given for people to declare possession of wildlife trophies. However, there are instances where people were unable to declare possession of trophies passed down generations due to various reasons. Kerala has demanded that in such cases they should be given another chance. Ownership is only for possession. Sale is impermissible. It cannot be handed over even as a gift. No transaction is permitted. Only through a legal process can a wildlife trophy be transferred down generations.
Poaching was once widespread in Kerala. What’s the current situation?
There are marginal instances of poaching in some parts of the state. By and large, however, it has come down.
Is it true that male elephant population has increased with decreased poaching?
Selective removal has always happened in our forests. This also shows the population structure of elephants. In a healthy population, the male-female ratio is 1:10. There was a time when it was around 1:20/30. Population has now stabilised, maybe because of conservation efforts.
Tribespeople have had an innate organic connect with forests. Of late, there are increasing instances of them being killed by wild animals…
Of the 17 people who died within forests last year, 12 belong to tribal communities. This is a matter of concern. Hence, we’ve posed this question to tribespeople who point to inter-generational gaps. In some cases, carelessness and night travel have led to such incidents. Changes in the behavioural pattern of elephants too are a reason. With constant human interaction, they are no longer frightened by human presence.
Does that mean tribespeople are losing that organic connect?
That’s one narrative. It is for them to decide how to maintain the connect. Older generations do try to transfer traditional wisdom and customary knowledge. Like in any other sector, modernism has seeped into our tribal sector too. Traditional knowledge should be protected.
There was a proposal to rehabilitate those residing inside the Wayanad sanctuary. Why isn’t it happening?
Since 2008, there has been voluntary relocation. If they agree to move out, those living in deep forests will be given adequate facilities and a good package. So far, around 200 families have opted for that. There’s a section within the tribal community wishing to move out and there’s another which prefers to stay. It varies according to generation.
What’s the primary mandate of the department, protecting forests from people or protecting people from wildlife?
People and forests are not on opposing sides. Forests are for the people. We cannot protect it without people’s cooperation. Why must forests be protected? We get drinking water from forests. Our rivers originate from forests. According to the national policy, one-third of land should be forests. Why should there be a sense of alienation between people and forests? Both share the same origin. It is people who should protect forests.
Has Kerala’s forest area increased?
The recorded forest area in Kerala is 29.5% of the state’s total geographical area. That comes to around 11,500 sq km. Of the total forests, around 78% are natural forests. Around 13% comprises the lease category. So, the real forest area won’t be the same as the recorded forest area. Forest cover and green cover are often confused with each other. In fact, we needn’t worry about the area of forests. Instead, the concern should be about its internal quality.
Forest officers on the ground often face backlash from local residents. Similarly, farmers allege deliberate attempts to evict them...
It’s an unfortunate situation. Only a minority harbours such feelings. Our purpose is not to increase the forest cover. Instead, we try to send out the message that forests ought to be protected for the benefit of the people themselves.
Have you faced any such protests?
We live in a society where resources are limited. Naturally, there will be pressure. Any extreme position is to be avoided. People do express their concerns and we are duty-bound to listen and address the same. We too are part of society.
TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Cithara Paul, Rajesh Abraham, Anil S, Manoj Viswanathan, B P Deepu (photos) Pranav V P (video)