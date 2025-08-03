Express Dialogues | People and forests not on opposing sides: Conservationist Pramod G Krishnan

Human-wildlife conflict is on the rise in the state, with fingers being pointed at the forest department...

True. Human-wildlife conflict has become one of the most-discussed topics in Kerala. Being an issue that directly impacts the people, it should be effectively dealt with, balancing both conservation and people’s concerns.

There’s widespread criticism that the department has failed to prevent escalation...

We need to view it from a historical perspective. As long as there are different species on earth, conflicts will continue. All we can do is contain it. Human-wildlife conflict is a multi-dimensional issue with environmental, social, and political angles. If we go by actual numbers, conflicts have come down. If there were 39-40 deaths earlier due to elephant attacks annually, it was down to 19 last year. Now, with increased awareness, social media, and similar factors, each death draws wider attention. With fast urbanisation, human and wildlife interfaces have shot up. There are three types of interactions between humans and animals — neutral, positive, and negative. Due to multiple factors including climate change, habitat change, and other aspects, negative interaction has increased. It isn’t an issue to be approached with a sense of alienation, but as collective responsibility.

But the general perception is that deaths due to human-wildlife conflicts have gone up...

A total of 67 people were killed due to man-animal conflicts in 2024-25. Of these, 34 died due to snakebites... not related to forests. But since we give compensation, it’s included in the list of human-wildlife conflicts. Thirteen deaths were due to attacks by wild boars in villages and residential regions. One was due to a tiger attack and the remaining 19 due to elephant attacks.

To be specific, have deaths resulting from elephant attacks declined?

Yes. From 39 in 2023-24 to 19 last year. Before that, it was 23. In the last decade, we have had around 30+ deaths (annually).