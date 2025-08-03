India’s space station plans gain momentum; first module launch targeted for 2028: ISRO Chief
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work is progressing on India’s proposed 52-tonne space station, with the first module expected to be launched in 2028, said ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘New Vistas in Critical Minerals and Materials’ conclave at CSIR-NIIST in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Narayanan said the conceptual stage of the space station, planned to be launched in five phases, has been completed, and the process of securing formal approval is underway.
The station is being designed in five modules due to the challenge of lifting the full mass in a single launch. The complete station is expected to be in orbit by 2035.
A significant part of the effort involves designing scientific experiments, including material manufacturing, production, and biological studies, for which proposals are being invited in collaboration with various labs and academic institutions. “We are working towards building a dedicated system to promote scientific experiments aimed at benefitting the common man,” Narayanan said.
Gaganyaan mission update
On ISRO’s flagship Gaganyaan mission, he said the uncrewed mission is scheduled for December 2025, to be followed by another uncrewed flight and then the manned mission in the first quarter of 2027. Human-rating of the launcher, ensuring it is safe for human flight, has been completed, with enhanced reliability and redundancies.
He noted that the orbital module, which would host astronauts, is in an advanced development stage. Environmental conditions such as pressure, temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels are being meticulously controlled.
A crew escape mechanism is nearly complete to ensure astronaut safety in case of emergency before or during launch. Special focus is also being placed on re-entry, particularly on heat shield materials, to withstand speeds of 28,500 km/h as astronauts re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.
Key components such as space suits, food systems, and nine parachutes to ensure safe landing are also under development. “This is a national programme, not just an ISRO mission. We need support from the Air Force and Navy,” Narayanan emphasised. The uncrewed missions will be thoroughly analysed before the final crewed mission.
PSLV-C61 failure report submitted
Narayanan also confirmed that an analysis committee report on the failure of PSLV-C61/EOS-09, launched in May 2025, has been submitted to the Prime Minister. The launch failed due to a technical issue during the third stage, marking the third PSLV failure since the rocket’s debut in 1993. The next PSLV launch is scheduled in three months.
LVM3 and commercial launch updates
Work on the LVM3 M5 launch, carrying the 6,500 kg Bluebird Block 2 satellite developed by US-based AST SpaceMobile, has been delayed due to satellite issues. The delivery is expected by September. Once launched, the mission will represent another key milestone in India’s growing space commerce sector.
Progress is also being made on a semi-cryogenic engine for the LVM3 core stage, using liquid oxygen and kerosene. With 5–6 tests already conducted and significant breakthroughs achieved, the engine is expected to increase the rocket’s payload capacity to GTO from 4.2 tonnes to 5.2 tonnes—reducing launch costs by 25%.
Supporting start-ups and future talent
Narayanan highlighted the need to expand ISRO’s launch infrastructure threefold to support the burgeoning space start-up ecosystem. He also announced a new hiring policy under which high-performing graduates (CGPA > 7.5) from IIST will be directly considered for ISRO roles after an interview. Others across the country can apply via entrance exams and interviews.
Earlier, while inaugurating the CSIR-NIIST conclave, Narayanan called for deeper collaboration between CSIR and ISRO under the National Critical Minerals Mission to boost innovation in advanced materials. Dr Anandharamakrishnan C, Director, CSIR-NIIST, presided over the event and stressed the importance of reducing mineral imports to zero.