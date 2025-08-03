Kerala govt, Governor set to begin talks for consensus on VC appointments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Supreme Court directing both the state government and the chancellor (Governor) to kick-start the process to appoint permanent vice-chancellors (VCs) in universities at the earliest, both sides are set to begin discussions to arrive at a consensus on the matter.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Law Minister P Rajeeve are scheduled to meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday at the directions of CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The government will try its best to resolve the deadlock,” Bindu told TNIE.

As per highly placed sources, the constitution of search committees for selection of permanent VCs in a few universities will be taken up as a preliminary step. Of the 14 state universities, the Acts of seven varsities lay down that the chancellor shall constitute the search committee. However, the Acts of seven other universities are silent on who is the authority to constitute the panel. “The second category mostly includes varsities that are newly established or under departments such as agriculture, fisheries, veterinary and health,” said a top source.

“The chancellor will allow the government to form search panel in such varsities to start the process. However, the Raj Bhavan will insist that the search committee be constituted as per UGC regulations,” the source added.

As per the UGC regulations, the three-member panel will have nominees of the UGC chairman, the chancellor and the university syndicate. “If the government agrees to this proposal, it would be an admission that the University Amendment Bill, that aims to alter the composition of search committees in its favour, is now a closed chapter. But there is no other choice as the President has withheld assent to the Bill,” said a government source.

The preliminary steps by both parties will serve as a chance for either sides to demonstrate their intent in appointing permanent VCs through consensus.

Universities where chancellor is authority to constitute search panel

Kerala University

MG University

Calicut University

Kannur University

CUSAT

Sanskrit University

Digital University

Universities where Act is silent on who should constitute search panel

Kerala Agricultural University

Malayalam University

APJ Abdul Kalam Tech University

Kerala University of Health Sciences

Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University

Fisheries University

Sreenarayana Guru Open University