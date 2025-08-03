Kochi professor placed under ‘virtual arrest’, swindled out of Rs 1.19 crore

KOCHI: A 77-year-old retired college professor in Kochi lost Rs 1.19 crore to cyber fraudsters who impersonated Mumbai cyber cell officers. Based on the professor’s complaint, the Elamakkara police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police said after receiving Rs 60 lakh from the sale of a property last week, the victim was contacted by someone claiming to be from an international courier firm on July 21. The caller informed him that a parcel sent in his name from Mumbai to Bangkok had been intercepted with narcotic substances including MDMA.

The call was then ‘transferred’ to someone claiming to be from the Mumbai cyber police. The person, who introduced himself as Cyber Cell Inspector Vijay Paul, told the professor that he had been virtually arrested and warned him not to disconnect the call or speak to anyone else. The caller began interrogating the professor, accusing him of using his bank account to launder drug money.

Though the professor explained that the Rs 60 lakh was from a property sale, the fraudsters said they didn’t believe his version.