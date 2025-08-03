Malayali boy in Ireland’s U17 cricket team

KOCHI: Thodupuzha native Johan George has been selected to represent Ireland in the U17 Cricket Squad. Johan, who currently lives in Bettystown, County Meath in Ireland, will play in the upcoming Celtic Cup in Stormont. Son of Pallikunnel George, Pallikunnel House in Muthalakodam, Johan was born and raised in Ireland.

He had been playing cricket since the age of 5. He has played as a youth in higher divisions at the club level and in the interprovincial level.

An all-rounder specialised as a left-hand batter and a leg spinner, he was also a part of Cricket Ireland Winter training squad for the past few years.