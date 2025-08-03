Monsoon ‘normal’ in Kerala despite 9% deficit: IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala received 1,190.5 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 31, against the normal rainfall of 1,301.7 mm — marking a 9% shortfall. Most districts experienced normal monsoon with only three recording a deficit of over 20%: Malappuram (21%), Idukki (29%), and Wayanad (38%).

According to IMD data, Kerala received rainfall within the ‘normal’ range. In 2023, the state experienced a 35% rainfall deficiency during June-July period. In 2024, the deficit came in at 4%.

IMD director Neetha K Gopal said monsoon rainfall in June and July has been within the normal category.

“Though there is a 9% deficit, the monsoon was not bad as the rainfall was evenly distributed,” she told TNIE.

The agency has also predicted below-normal rainfall in August and September.

“There will be rain over the next two months but average may be below normal,” she added.