Monsoon ‘normal’ in Kerala despite 9% deficit: IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala received 1,190.5 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 31, against the normal rainfall of 1,301.7 mm — marking a 9% shortfall. Most districts experienced normal monsoon with only three recording a deficit of over 20%: Malappuram (21%), Idukki (29%), and Wayanad (38%).
According to IMD data, Kerala received rainfall within the ‘normal’ range. In 2023, the state experienced a 35% rainfall deficiency during June-July period. In 2024, the deficit came in at 4%.
IMD director Neetha K Gopal said monsoon rainfall in June and July has been within the normal category.
“Though there is a 9% deficit, the monsoon was not bad as the rainfall was evenly distributed,” she told TNIE.
The agency has also predicted below-normal rainfall in August and September.
“There will be rain over the next two months but average may be below normal,” she added.
Silver Lining
Year - Rainfall received* - Deficit
2025 - 1,190.5 mm - 9%
2024 - 1,249.7 mm - 4%
2023 - 852.0 mm - 35%
* Normal: 1,301.7 mm
District-wise data*
Kannur - 2,121.5 mm (1,787.3 mm)
Kasaragod - 1,940.9 mm (1,948.1 mm)
Kozhikode - 1,502 mm (1,757.2 mm)
Wayanad - 986.1 mm (1,603.3 mm)
Malappuram - 1,036.4 mm (1,284.2 mm)
Thrissur - 1,360.1 mm (1,388 mm)
Kottayam - 1,056.5 mm (1,199.3 mm)
Idukki - 1,116.3 mm (1,561.6 mm)
Palakkad - 947.2 mm (991.6 mm)
Ernakulam - 1268.6 mm (1,361 mm)
P’Thitta - 1,066.8 mm (978 mm)
Alappuzha - 1,065.1 mm (1,026.8 mm)
Kollam - 789.1 mm (766.8 mm)
T’Puram - 510.5 mm (507.8mm)
Actual and (normal) rainfall between June 1 to July 31