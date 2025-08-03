Monsoon ‘normal’ in Kerala despite 9% deficit: IMD

Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala received 1,190.5 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 31, against the normal rainfall of 1,301.7 mm — marking a 9% shortfall. Most districts experienced normal monsoon with only three recording a deficit of over 20%: Malappuram (21%), Idukki (29%), and Wayanad (38%).

According to IMD data, Kerala received rainfall within the ‘normal’ range. In 2023, the state experienced a 35% rainfall deficiency during June-July period. In 2024, the deficit came in at 4%.

IMD director Neetha K Gopal said monsoon rainfall in June and July has been within the normal category.

“Though there is a 9% deficit, the monsoon was not bad as the rainfall was evenly distributed,” she told TNIE.

The agency has also predicted below-normal rainfall in August and September.

“There will be rain over the next two months but average may be below normal,” she added.

Silver Lining

Year - Rainfall received* - Deficit

2025 - 1,190.5 mm - 9%

2024 - 1,249.7 mm - 4%

2023 - 852.0 mm - 35%

* Normal: 1,301.7 mm

District-wise data*

Kannur - 2,121.5 mm (1,787.3 mm)

Kasaragod - 1,940.9 mm (1,948.1 mm)

Kozhikode - 1,502 mm (1,757.2 mm)

Wayanad - 986.1 mm (1,603.3 mm)

Malappuram - 1,036.4 mm (1,284.2 mm)

Thrissur - 1,360.1 mm (1,388 mm)

Kottayam - 1,056.5 mm (1,199.3 mm)

Idukki - 1,116.3 mm (1,561.6 mm)

Palakkad - 947.2 mm (991.6 mm)

Ernakulam - 1268.6 mm (1,361 mm)

P’Thitta - 1,066.8 mm (978 mm)

Alappuzha - 1,065.1 mm (1,026.8 mm)

Kollam - 789.1 mm (766.8 mm)

T’Puram - 510.5 mm (507.8mm)

Actual and (normal) rainfall between June 1 to July 31

