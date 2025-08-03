Navas was a perfectionist, remember Kalabhavan friends

KOCHI: It was in 1992 that Navas joined Kalabhavan as a member of the ‘ganamela’ troupe. For the past three decades, he remained an active member of Kalabhavan, even when he was busy with films. He contributed to the growth of the troupe, and the troupe contributed to his career.

It was senior artist K S Prasad who introduced him to the troupe. “In 1992, I saw him performing in a show near my place. I liked his performance and asked him to join the troupe. I also introduced him to our founder Fr Abel. After he joined, he was always an integral part of the Ganamela group. Later, he joined the Mimix Parade group too,” recalled Prasad, an active member of Kalabhavan.

For Kalabhavan Prajod, Navas was more like a brother. “Navas Ikka and I worked together for Kalabhavan for around seven years. He was so dedicated to art and mimicry. We started doing programmes when senior artists, including Mani Chettan (Kalabhavan Mani), became busy with films. We conducted several stage shows in India, the UAE, and western countries. We learnt and performed together. Later, we started getting opportunities in cinema and became busy with films, but we maintained our friendship. Whenever he came to our place to participate in a show, he used to call and meet his friends. As an artist and a human, he was perfect,” he says.

It was endless practice that made Navas a perfect mimicry artist, according to artist Baiju Jose. “He was a perfectionist and practised multiple times to make the role perfect. Navas Ikka was with the Mimix Parade group when I was pursuing a fine arts course in Kalabhavan. I used to see him practising even when there was no one around. I wondered why he was doing that. When I started performing with him on stage, I realised why he practised many times and how it had helped him,” said Baiju.