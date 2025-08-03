Sanoo master: A mentor who showered love

Professor M K Sanoo was a teacher par excellence. One of the very few teachers of the past generation who had a unique and holistic idea about their job. A vanishing tribe, there are only a very few of them left now.

Professor Sanoo maintained a different equation with the student community. He wasn’t providing information to score marks and pass an exam. He was imparting a culture that had social, cultural, and ecstatic foundations. Above everything else, he had personal bonds with every student that later became a lifetime attachment standing on the unshakable foundation of love. The teacher gave the student the chance to imbibe his social commitment and relationship with nature.

Professor Sanoo remembered every student by face and name. This was remarkable as he had come across hundreds of them at various levels and spread over a period of three decades. Over and above his work at educational institutions, he always remembered he was responsible to the community as a whole and was part of the Renaissance movement.