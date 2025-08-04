1st-ever green hydrogen ferry all set for Varanasi ‘voyage’

KOCHI: The ‘future fuel’ is here! The first-ever green hydrogen ferry in the country, built by the Cochin Shipyard Ltd, has received the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) approval, paving the way for the deployment of the 50-passenger capacity vessel that boasts of zero pollution, in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. It has completed the six-month trial runs in Varanasi.

The news is significant as the Kochi Water Metro, which currently uses electric-hybrid passenger ferries manufactured by the CSL, has ambitious plans to shift to the zero-emission green hydrogen fuel in future.

“The shift to green hydrogen vessels is now under active consideration and discussions are progressing with the Cochin Shipyard. While we decided against hydrogen ferries initially due to their huge operating cost and difficulty in sourcing, discussions have now been revived, with ANERT (Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology) extending a subsidy scheme as well,” said a source with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.

When the green hydrogen proposal was first made two years ago, the cost of the ‘future fuel’, considered a potential replacement for fossil-based ones, was `960/kg. Industry sources said this has now more than halved. “Reliance has commissioned a pilot hydrogen refuelling station (HRS) in Jamnagar. The cost of hydrogen comes to Rs 360/kg,” a source said.

Another positive development is the availability of hydrogen fuel in Kochi, as a green hydrogen plant and fuelling station, the first in south India, is coming up near Kochi airport at Nedumbassery. It is jointly developed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). While BPCL is entrusted with the building and operation of the 1,000-kW plant, CIAL contributes land, water and green energy resources. The plant will have a capacity to produce 80 kg of green hydrogen daily.