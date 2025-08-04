‘2-rupee doctor’ dedicated his life to service

KANNUR: Dr Ryru Gopal was more than just a healer. He touched hearts with his genuineness and ethical approach to what he saw as his calling. In an era when the medical profession has come to be viewed as a money-spinning machine, it would do well to understand the beliefs and values that Kannur’s ‘two-rupee doctor’ espoused.
Marking the end of an era defined by selfless service and humility, Dr Ryru passed away at his home in Thana, Kannur, in the early hours of Sunday. He was 80.
Dr Ryru, who did his MBBS from Kozhikode Medical College, worked briefly in a hospital in Kannur, and thereafter opened a clinic in Talap, where he served the community for 35 years before moving to Thana.
Patients used to line up at his Talap clinic where Dr Ryru would start his regular 12-hour workdays at 4am. On most days, he would see more than 200 patients. He charged just Rs 2 as consultation fee for nearly half a century, before he increased it to Rs 10.
Narayanan K, a resident of Kakkad, recounted how he would take the first bus to the clinic to get a token. “He used to prescribe quality medicine that was also pocket-friendly. It was perhaps his vast experience that made his very consultation feel like a form of healing in itself,” he said.
Legend has it that bus services added a stop at Dr Ryru’s clinic, near the police ground in Kannur town, to facilitate patients. “Father always gave importance to the ethics of his profession, which he believed was a service and not a money-making business. He used to say that if you want to make money do some other business,” said Bala Gopal, his son.
Dr Ryru is also survived by his wife, Sakuntala, and daughter, Vidhya Bharath. Beyond his medical profession, Ryru was a passionate animal lover who kept several pets. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Dr Ryru, saying his willingness to serve was a great relief to the poor.
“Many people visited his clinic solely to consult with him, believing that just speaking with him brought them a sense of comfort and reassurance. It was never his intention to make money and he dedicated himself to the service of humanity,” said Indira P, deputy mayor of Kannur.