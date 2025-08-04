‘2-rupee doctor’ dedicated his life to service

KANNUR: Dr Ryru Gopal was more than just a healer. He touched hearts with his genuineness and ethical approach to what he saw as his calling. In an era when the medical profession has come to be viewed as a money-spinning machine, it would do well to understand the beliefs and values that Kannur’s ‘two-rupee doctor’ espoused.

Marking the end of an era defined by selfless service and humility, Dr Ryru passed away at his home in Thana, Kannur, in the early hours of Sunday. He was 80.

Dr Ryru, who did his MBBS from Kozhikode Medical College, worked briefly in a hospital in Kannur, and thereafter opened a clinic in Talap, where he served the community for 35 years before moving to Thana.

Patients used to line up at his Talap clinic where Dr Ryru would start his regular 12-hour workdays at 4am. On most days, he would see more than 200 patients. He charged just Rs 2 as consultation fee for nearly half a century, before he increased it to Rs 10.