Appointment of general secretaries triggers fresh infighting in Kerala Youth Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment of the four new national general secretaries in the Youth Congress from the state has resulted in the escalation of infighting within the state Youth Congress.

The national leadership has appointed Binu Chulliyil, Jinshad Jinnas, Sreelal Sreedhar and VK Shibina as the new national general secretaries. However, leaving out the former KSU state president and Youth Congress state general secretary KM Abijith from the list has irked his loyalists, who allege foul play by state president Rahul Mamkootathil MLA and Shafi Parambil MP.

The new general secretaries were selected on the basis of their performance at a camp organised by the national leadership in Chhattisgarh months ago.

Though Binu, Sreelal and Shibina attended the camp, it is alleged that Jinshad had not attended the meeting. “According to the current practice, only those who had participated in the camp are considered for the appointment as national office bearers,” a Youth Congress state office bearer told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “However, in the appointment of Jinshand, this was violated,” he said.