Film policy will ensure gender equality, says minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A film policy that ensures gender equality, addresses issues of junior artists and promotes independent cinema was what the state government promised as the two-day Kerala Film Policy Conclave organised by the culture department came to a close in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Culture Minister Saji Cherian said the state policy will ensure complete safety and gender equality for men and women working at shooting locations, and addresss the issues of junior artists’ regarding wages, working hours and basic facilities.
“Since cinema is a form of employment, labour laws are applicable to everyone in the industry. The government will ensure job security for all in the film field. It will roll out e-ticketing in theatres this year, and has allocated Rs 5 crore for implementation,” Cherian said while presenting his report.
He said the policy will not just address cinema, but also include television. “A reworked version of the POSH Act for the film industry was released as a booklet during the conclave. We have taken two or three meaningful steps to secure a better future for Malayalam cinema. There is still a long way to go,” he said.
The film policy will ensure independent films are screened at least once in government theatres. The state will explore ways to offer subsidies to such films. Permissions for film shoots will be streamlined via a single-window clearance system.
A pressing concern raised was double taxation. At the closing session, Cherian urged Finance Minister K N Balagopal to consider waiving entertainment tax. Balagopal announced steps will be taken to build a cinema complex in Thiruvananthapuram with an investment of up to `100 crore.
The conclave also highlighted the need to preserve the legacy of Malayalam cinema. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said, “We don’t just need a theatre complex. We need a space where poets, writers and artists across disciplines can present their work.”
Filmmaker Kamal said the plan to expand the Malayalam Film Museum at Chitranjali was a welcome move.
Youngsters welcomed the government’s approach. “For a newcomer like me, the decisions are a ray of hope. Most of what we hear is how broken the system is. Now it feels like I have entered the industry at the right time, after the Hema committee report, the women’s cinema project and all the conversations led by WCC,” said award winning actor Meenakshi Jayan.
Actor Sajitha Madathil expressed hope that this mark the beginning of more in-depth conversations.
Review bombing
The state film policy is expected to introduce general code of conduct to curb review bombing
Ensuring safety and dignity at work remained a major theme at the meet, with a specific focus on women technicians and junior artists
