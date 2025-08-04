Film policy will ensure gender equality, says minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A film policy that ensures gender equality, addresses issues of junior artists and promotes independent cinema was what the state government promised as the two-day Kerala Film Policy Conclave organised by the culture department came to a close in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian said the state policy will ensure complete safety and gender equality for men and women working at shooting locations, and addresss the issues of junior artists’ regarding wages, working hours and basic facilities.

“Since cinema is a form of employment, labour laws are applicable to everyone in the industry. The government will ensure job security for all in the film field. It will roll out e-ticketing in theatres this year, and has allocated Rs 5 crore for implementation,” Cherian said while presenting his report.

He said the policy will not just address cinema, but also include television. “A reworked version of the POSH Act for the film industry was released as a booklet during the conclave. We have taken two or three meaningful steps to secure a better future for Malayalam cinema. There is still a long way to go,” he said.

The film policy will ensure independent films are screened at least once in government theatres. The state will explore ways to offer subsidies to such films. Permissions for film shoots will be streamlined via a single-window clearance system.