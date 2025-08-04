Kerala's Pazhayannur turns over a new ‘leaf’ with moringa

THRISSUR: Moringa, the herbal plant with medicinal properties and nutrient-rich content, was not a popular dish in the past. However, as natural food items with medicinal properties found pride of place on Malaylis’ platter, moringa, which was largely ignored by many, is in great demand now.

And reaping rich dividends from this new-found love for medicinal and nutrient-rich food, farmers who used to cultivate traditional vegetables are turning to the cultivation of medicinal plants on a largescale. The neighbourhood groups in Pazhayannur block have ventured into moringa farming. A pilot project that was launched by selecting 100 women for moringa farming is now spread to 600 clusters in Pazhayannur block panchayat.

It was in 2024-25 that the panchayat selected 100 women interested in farming to take up moringa cultivation. The project was named ‘Moringa Cluster’. The farming was then launched on 3.5 acres of land spread across three wards of the block panchayat. Adequate training in moringa farming was provided for the farmers by Kudumbasree itself.