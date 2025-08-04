Man dies by suicide in Pathanamthitta; Family alleges wife's 14-year salary delay behind tragedy

Thyagarajan accused the DEO of ignoring the High Court’s orders despite repeated follow-ups, even after intervention from the Education Minister's office. He also alleged that the school manager’s legal counsel deliberately prolonged the case. “We are tired of visiting the DEO office and making calls to the minister’s office. No one took responsibility,” he said.



In response to the allegations, the Education Department issued a clarification stating that the DEO had provided the headmaster with the necessary order for salary fixation. The department claimed that instructions to disburse the salary were conveyed to the headmaster, who was the official concerned, and that the High Court ruling applied to the teacher.

