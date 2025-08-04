No textbooks, just life lessons: Idukki schools lead the way with weekly ILIVE sessions

IDUKKI: The Indian education system is largely centred on academics, often burdening children. When mainstream schools focus on marks, they tend to overlook the overall development of a child – their sense of integrity, justice, dignity, inclusivity and freedom.
However, in Idukki, students in 487 schools now get a ‘no textbook’ class every Friday during the first period to discuss issues and topics not covered in textbooks.
The class is part of the ILIVE (Integrated Learning for Inner Values and Empowerment) life skills development programme launched by the Idukki district administration to help children become not just literate, but also resilient, reflective and responsible members of society.
The project, a brainchild of former Idukki District Collector V Vigneswari, was planned and executed by a four-member team of MSW students – Nijin Mon Reji, Sharon Mani, Milu George and Arnet Biju.
“The education system has long prioritised memory, marks and competitive achievement, but left very little space for children to understand themselves, develop healthy coping strategies or reflect on values, fairness and relationships,” Nijin told TNIE. “Life skills education addresses this important emotional and ethical gap by equipping them with the skills needed to navigate life – within themselves, in their relationships and in the world around them,” he said.
It took the team four months to frame the project and prepare the curriculum before training select teachers and launching it on a pilot basis across 487 schools (government, aided and unaided) in Idukki.
Nijin said the programme is structured as a spiral curriculum, meaning that life skills are introduced early and augmented each year, rather than taught once and forgotten. “Teachers are not instructors here; they act as nurturing guides,” he said.
The weekly sessions follow a thematic plan aligned with the spiral curriculum, and include activities such as storytelling, drawing, discussions, games and reflections to engage students meaningfully. Teachers are supported with a comprehensive handbook, observation tools and assessment formats.
Vigneswari said the objective of ILIVE is to integrate life values into the school curriculum, helping students internalise essential civic and ethical principles alongside academic learning. “The programme will be implemented across all schools in the district, from lower primary to higher secondary. Assessment of the programme, which spans 27 weeks, will be held in the first and final weeks,” she said in a press note.
The pilot is being implemented with the support of the general education department and is supervised by the district collector, deputy director of education and district education officers.
