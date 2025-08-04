No textbooks, just life lessons: Idukki schools lead the way with weekly ILIVE sessions

IDUKKI: The Indian education system is largely centred on academics, often burdening children. When mainstream schools focus on marks, they tend to overlook the overall development of a child – their sense of integrity, justice, dignity, inclusivity and freedom.

However, in Idukki, students in 487 schools now get a ‘no textbook’ class every Friday during the first period to discuss issues and topics not covered in textbooks.

The class is part of the ILIVE (Integrated Learning for Inner Values and Empowerment) life skills development programme launched by the Idukki district administration to help children become not just literate, but also resilient, reflective and responsible members of society.

The project, a brainchild of former Idukki District Collector V Vigneswari, was planned and executed by a four-member team of MSW students – Nijin Mon Reji, Sharon Mani, Milu George and Arnet Biju.

“The education system has long prioritised memory, marks and competitive achievement, but left very little space for children to understand themselves, develop healthy coping strategies or reflect on values, fairness and relationships,” Nijin told TNIE. “Life skills education addresses this important emotional and ethical gap by equipping them with the skills needed to navigate life – within themselves, in their relationships and in the world around them,” he said.

It took the team four months to frame the project and prepare the curriculum before training select teachers and launching it on a pilot basis across 487 schools (government, aided and unaided) in Idukki.