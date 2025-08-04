Thousands of Noushads unite in Kerala to celebrate friendship, identity and compassion

KOZHIKODE: What happens when thousands of people who share a name also share a spirit of compassion and community? You get the Noushad Association — a unique collective of individuals named Noushad who have turned their common identity into a powerful force for friendship and social good.

On World Friendship Day, on Sunday, the Kozhikode District Family Meet brought together Noushads from across Kerala and six GCC countries. This reunion in Kozhikode showcased the group’s belief that a name is more than just a label: it can also be a symbol of unity. Since its founding in 2018, the association has grown to an impressive 4,500 members, creating a vibrant network built on shared values.

The event, inaugurated by Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, was also a poignant occasion dedicated to the memory of the late Naushad Sahib. A local hero, Naushad Sahib gave his life to save two migrant labourers who had fallen into a manhole, a selfless act of courage that continues to inspire the association’s mission.

Speaking to TNIE, K V Noushad, state general secretary of the association, highlighted the significance of the gathering. “It’s our shared belief in humanity and friendship that keeps this family growing,” he stated. “This reunion is not just a celebration of a name; it’s a testament to the fact that kindness and compassion are a universal language that we all speak,” he said.

“In a world where differences often divide, we are trying to create a platform where shared name can inspire lifelong friendships and meaningful change. We are trying to make our stories a powerful reminder that sometimes, a name is all you need to start building a community,” he added.