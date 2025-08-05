Actor Shanawas, son of legendary Prem Nazir, passes away at 71

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Malayalam film and television actor Shanawas passed away at a private hospital here late Monday night following prolonged health issues, family sources confirmed. He was 71.

The son of evergreen actor Prem Nazir, Shanawas had been battling serious health conditions for some time and was hospitalised after his condition deteriorated, they said.

Shanawas began his acting career with Premageethangal, directed by Balachandra Menon, and went on to appear in over 50 Malayalam films, along with roles in several television serials.

Some of his notable films include Mazhanilavu, Neelagiri, Manithali, Gaanam, Aazhi, and Human. After a break from the industry, he made a comeback in the Mohanlal-starrer China Town.

He was last seen in the 2022 blockbuster Janaganamana, starring Prithviraj.

Condolences poured in from various quarters, including Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who paid tribute to the veteran actor.