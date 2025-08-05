Grim turn in women missing case in Kerala; Is Sebastian a serial killer?

Husband and brother of Jainamma approached the High Court and gained an order to investigate the case. When the local police started the missing case and later handed it over to the CB, they connected the link with Sebastian, who had already been under the scanner of the Alappuzha CB over the disappearance of Bindhu.

The call records of Sebastian and Jainamma made the lead into the investigation. They identified the tower location of Jainamma at the time of the missing at Pallippuram. It was the same tower location of Sebastian was in.

In the detailed investigation over their phone calls, they found that Sebastian and Jainamma had connections.

Finally, the team discovered burned body parts of a woman from the Sebastian's residence on July 28, shedding light on the mysterious disappearances.

When the police planned to conduct a DNA comparison with the test of the body parts and Jainamma’s relatives, the story of missing persons unravelled.

Ayesha had been missing since 2012 from Varanad and she had connections with Sebastian. She had connections with Sebastian, too, for purchasing land to construct a house. She also owned gold ornaments and cash, only to disappear in a fine morning.

Another woman, Sindhu, went missing on October 19, 2020. She left home after saying that she was going to the temple, but she never returned home.

The Crime Branch Alappuzha is also investigating the disappearance of Bindhu, who went missing in the 2010-2013 period.

The Pattanakkad police started a probe based on a complaint filed by Bindhu’s brother, Praveen Padmanabha Pillai of Padmanivas, Alumkal Junction, Kadakkarappally, in September 2017.

He was settled in Italy for many years. The case was initially investigated by local police and later handed over to the CB. As per the complaint of Praveen, his 46-year-old (in 2017) spinster sister, who owned assets worth crores of rupees, had gone missing under mysterious circumstances in August 2013.