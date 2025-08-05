More charred human remains found from Sebastian’s property in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: The crime branch investigation team recovered around 20 more charred human bone fragments from the residential premises of Sebastian C M, the prime accused in the Jainamma murder case, in Pallippuram, near Cherthala, on Monday. Earthmovers were employed for the search, which also involved scuba divers and fire and rescue service personnel.

This fresh discovery came as the Kottayam and Alappuzha crime branch teams, investigating the disappearances of Jainamma and Bindu Padmanabhan respectively, coordinated search operations at the location. Authorities suspect that Sebastian may have been involved in harming several women who went missing from Cherthala region.

“The recovered remains are badly charred. We plan to conduct a DNA test with samples of Jainamma’s relatives to confirm identity,” an officer said. The investigation into Jainamma’s disappearance began with a missing person’s report filed by her husband, Appachan. Analysis of phone tower locations revealed that Jainamma’s last signal was from Pallippuram.

A further investigation of phone records revealed a connection between Sebastian and Jainamma. “We suspect that Sebastian murdered Jainamma, burned the body, and buried the remains. A detailed examination is needed to determine the motive,” the officer added.

The probe team believes the property may contain more crucial evidence, possibly even human remains. The site includes over 2.5 acres of land with ponds and dense vegetation, all of which will be subjected to thorough examination, an officer said.

Investigators are also considering digging up the newly laid granite flooring in the house as part of efforts to locate more evidence.

On Sunday, the team recovered gold ornaments sold to a jeweller in Cherthala. Officers suspect that 25 grams of gold were removed by the accused from Jainamma’s person after he murdered the Ettumanoor native.