Kerala home to over half of global Nilgiri Tahr population, says 2025 report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is home to 1,365 Nilgiri Tahr, more than half of the species’ global population of 2,668, according to the ‘Synchronised Population Estimation of Nilgiri Tahr 2025’ report. The census, held in April across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, marks the most comprehensive effort yet to count the endangered Nilgiri Tahr.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran released the report by handing over the first copy to Rajesh Ravindran IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, at a function attended by senior forest officials and wildlife wardens.

Eravikulam National Park, which celebrated its 50th year of establishment this year, remains the stronghold of the species in Kerala, with 841 of them. In 2024, it was 827. The Munnar landscape alone supports nearly 90% of Kerala’s Tahr population. In Tamil Nadu, the major populations were recorded in Mukurthy and Grass Hills National Park, lying across the State border, highlighting the importance of interstate collaboration and unified Protected Area management.

The synchronised population estimation 2025 was conducted continuously for four days in 89 census blocks in Kerala and 182 census blocks in Tamil Nadu, the blocks having been decided to cover the entire Tahr habitats inside and outside Protected Areas in both the States.