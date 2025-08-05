Kerala rains: Rivers and dams swell; IMD issues red alert in three districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Torrential overnight rains lashed Kerala, leading to widespread waterlogging and a significant rise in water levels across several rivers and dams on Tuesday.

In response to the continuing downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours.

An orange alert was issued for five districts, indicating very heavy rainfall between 11 and 20 cm, while the remaining six districts were placed under a yellow alert, forecasting heavy rain between 6 and 11 cm.

Several dams used for power generation and irrigation, particularly in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad, reached the third stage of alert, signalling rising water levels that may require further precautionary measures.

In Kochi, the impact of the rains was felt starkly when a private taxi, guided by a navigation app, plunged into an open canal that had been obscured by floodwaters. The driver escaped unharmed, according to police.

The incident highlighted the dangers posed by unmarked infrastructure and poor visibility during extreme weather, as much of the city remained waterlogged following the heavy rains.