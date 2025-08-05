Kerala to unveil its first neurodivergent-friendly coworking hub in Kochi

KOCHI: A flexible workspace that is inclusive and is a brand in itself — that is how the 48,000-sq-ft coworking facility ‘i by Infopark’ at Ernakulam South metro station has been envisaged. Billed as the state’s first neurodiversity-friendly coworking facility, it boasts world-class amenities and will support 580-plus professionals. The facility — which is expected to be officially inaugurated in September — is also being seen as a boon for space-strapped Infopark.

“In a world where 20% of the total population is neurodivergent, a workspace that takes into account their needs is very important. Each floor of this facility has been designed based on the neurodiversity-friendly concept of ‘Spectra’, which is being adopted globally in workplace design. It has an area of about 48,000 sqft and offers 582 seats, high-speed internet, 100% power backup, 24/7 security, along with a wide range of services such as professional reception, cafeteria, office pods, and meeting zones,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a post on X.

This is the model for the workspace of the future and will be scaled across the state to boost innovation and employment, the post said.

“Another important feature of ‘i by Infopark’ is the rental system that helps in arranging the office space in keeping with business needs. It is primarily targeting gig workers, freelancers, multinational companies, IT/IT-related firms, and companies looking to set up global capability centres in Kerala. It also addresses the issue of space constraint at Infopark,” said Susanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infopark.

“Once the project proves successful, the government plans to start similar centres across the state,” the CM posted.