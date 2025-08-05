Kerala’s oil sardine catch bounces back

KOCHI: Though Kerala recorded a marginal 4% decline in marine fish landings in 2024, the state’s oil sardine catch showed a steady increase for the third consecutive year. As per the annual fish landing data released by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), the state recorded total fish landing of 6.10 lakh tonnes in 2024, compared with 6.33 lakh tonnes in 2023.

However, oil sardine catch, which dropped to 3,297 tonnes in 2021, has been recording a steady increase over the past three years, disproving concerns that the species, a staple in the state, is migrating from the coast. In 2022, the oil sardine catch stood at 1,10,270 tonnes, which rose to 1,38,980 tonnes in 2023.

Indian oil sardine topped the list of most caught species in the state with 1.49 lakh tonnes in 2024, registering a slight increase of 7.6%.

Though the stocks of oil sardine seem to be increasing gradually, the unusual behaviour of the species has surprised scientists. In the first six months of 2024, the species almost disappeared from the coast raising concerns among fishermen. From January to March the catch of oil sardine was only 12,000 tonnes and the landing from April to June was 3,525 tonnes.

“There was a steady decline in oil sardine landing during the first half of 2024 and the price in local market skyrocketed to `450 per kg. However, around 80% of the oil sardine catch, close to 1 lakh tonnes, came from October to December. This was due to an unusual multiple spawning and recruitment.