Messi’s Kerala visit called off as Argentina pulls out of 2025 match deal

KOCHI: The uncertainty has ended, on a sour note. Superstar Lionel Messi and his Argentina team will not play in Kerala this year. Having reassured football fans several times over the past eight months that the world champions would play in Kerala, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Monday finally conceded that the much-hyped visit is not happening.
While the Argentina Football Association has expressed willingness to consider the March 2026 window, the state government has decided not to accept that arrangement, the minister said.
“What we agreed for was a match here in 2025. But in a recent communication, the AFA has breached the agreement,” Abdurahiman told the TNIE.
He said the state government had reached an agreement with the AFA to have Messi and company playing in Kerala this October, the Argentine football body has conveyed that the deal is not possible anymore.
“This has happened after the transfer of funds required in line with the agreement,” the minister said. He said the initial communication was made as the AFA sent an invoice via email, offering the October international break.
“The agreement was made almost six months ago and we were awaiting clearances from the finance department, Reserve Bank of India, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. After that, we successfully transferred the funds. Last week, we received the communication indicating the postponement,” the minister said.
Further, he said the state government has officially conveyed to the Argentine Football Association that a 2026 window is unacceptable.
AFA liable to give compensation in case of financial loss: Abdurahiman
“If we face any financial loss in this deal, they (AFA) will be liable to give a compensation,” the minister said. He clarified that while the AFA cited scheduling conflicts, the sponsor insisted that the match could only be held in October.
In November 2024, Abdurahiman had first announced that the world champions would play two international friendlies in Kerala in October, 2025. But in May this year, reports said Argentina had agreed to play matches in China during the October window. In June, the minister put a ‘positive’ end to the speculations by ‘confirming’ that Messi and his men would be visiting Kerala this year.
For good measure, just a few weeks ago, AFA marketing director Leandro Peterson also announced in a press meet in Dubai that Argentina would visit Kerala ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, rekindling hope among fans.
On Monday, Abdurahiman was visibly frustrated while responding to reporters’ queries on the matter on the sidelines of the inauguration of Centre for Sports Dentistry at KMCT Dental College, Kozhikode.
Adding to the controversy, there are strong indications that the AFA will not refund the first installment of the contract amount paid by the sponsor. The Argentine association reportedly maintains that a breach of contract occurred, placing the onus on the other party.