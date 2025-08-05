Messi’s Kerala visit called off as Argentina pulls out of 2025 match deal

KOCHI: The uncertainty has ended, on a sour note. Superstar Lionel Messi and his Argentina team will not play in Kerala this year. Having reassured football fans several times over the past eight months that the world champions would play in Kerala, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Monday finally conceded that the much-hyped visit is not happening.

While the Argentina Football Association has expressed willingness to consider the March 2026 window, the state government has decided not to accept that arrangement, the minister said.

“What we agreed for was a match here in 2025. But in a recent communication, the AFA has breached the agreement,” Abdurahiman told the TNIE.

He said the state government had reached an agreement with the AFA to have Messi and company playing in Kerala this October, the Argentine football body has conveyed that the deal is not possible anymore.

“This has happened after the transfer of funds required in line with the agreement,” the minister said. He said the initial communication was made as the AFA sent an invoice via email, offering the October international break.

“The agreement was made almost six months ago and we were awaiting clearances from the finance department, Reserve Bank of India, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. After that, we successfully transferred the funds. Last week, we received the communication indicating the postponement,” the minister said.

Further, he said the state government has officially conveyed to the Argentine Football Association that a 2026 window is unacceptable.