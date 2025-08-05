Movies produced under government scheme have won acclaim in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s remarks over extending a financial support of Rs 1.5 crore to women filmmakers and those from SC/ST communities have triggered a controversy, the achievements of movies made under the scheme have set off discussions.

As many as 10 films have been produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) under the schemes — six by women and four by filmmakers from the SC/ST communities. Of these, three films — Nishiddho, B 32 Muthal 44 Vare and Victoria — have won laurels at various national and international film spaces.

Speaking at the film policy conclave on Sunday, Adoor had said that those from scheduled caste backgrounds should be given at least three months of training under experienced filmmakers before being supported financially.

Ruling out the possibility of inefficient directors availing these benefits, actor Maala Parvathi said: “I have been part of the selection process of certain movies under the scheme. The filmmakers will have to go through at least four levels of selection procedure, including script reading and an interview, before qualifying.” She also wondered why training should be given to individuals who have already proven themselves before a panel.

Director Shruthy Sharanyam, whose film B 32 Muthal 44 Vare was produced under the scheme during 2021-22, said there was no possibility of money provided being mishandled by filmmakers or other technicians.

“The financial matters are often looked after by the KSFDC officials, and hence, there is no chance of the funds being misused or filmmakers indulging in corruption,” she told the TNIE.