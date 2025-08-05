Musthafa Moulavi’s ‘all-religion juma’ prayers strike chord in Kerala

He believes the term ‘mushirik’ has been misinterpreted to mean idolaters and polytheists. “But the actual meaning of the term is anti-social, those who should be isolated in society. It does not mean idolaters,” Moulavi said. He said his position is based on the Quran, authentic narrations of the life of the Prophet and his companions, holy scriptures before the Quran, and logical reasoning.

“I take into account holy books such as Vedas, Upanishads, Bible, texts of Confucius, and the works of Sree Narayana Guru, besides the Quran,” Moulavi said.

People who attend the juma can follow their own praying styles. “Muslims can continue with the style they have been following. Similarly, a person from a different faith can have his or her prayers,” he said. Gouriprasad Hari, a Sikh devotee, said it was a rare experience to participate in the Eid Gah organised by Moulavi in Kozhikode. “It is certainly a welcome move, especially at a time when the emotion of hate is increasing,” he said.

Moulavi has earned both admirers and adversaries with his way of interpreting Islam. He is currently engaged in writing a “humanistic” commentary of the Quran, titled ‘Akam Porul’, which is a reading of the holy text in the light of the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru.