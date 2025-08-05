Provide list of weak bulidings within two weeks: Kerala CM directs state disaster management department 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the state disaster management department to provide the details of weak and dilapidated structures, including schools and hospitals, in the state within two weeks.

The Chief Minister, who was speaking at a high-level meeting held here on Tuesday, directed that the list of buildings to be demolished and repaired should be provided separately.

Authorities should ensure that school buildings are demolished on holidays. Alternative bulidings to conduct classes should be identified by local self-government institutions, Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) and the Education department until the demolished school buildings are re-built, he said.