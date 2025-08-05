Row at KFPA meet as panel rejects producer Sandra Thomas’ nomination

KOCHI: In a surprising twist in the proceedings for the upcoming elections to the Kerala Film Producers Association, producer Sandra Thomas’ nominations to the posts of president and secretary were rejected on Monday. The nominations were rejected by the election officers stating that Sandra had not produced three films under her existing banner, which is mandatory for contesting to the posts.

The developments took place on Monday at the KFPA office in Kochi when the panel was scrutinising the nomination papers. Following the rejection of nomination papers, Sandra challenged the election officers and other association members to face her in the election and defeat her in a fair manner, instead of disqualifying her.

“The aspirants for the posts are scared of my candidature, and it is a planned move to stop me from contesting. Why are they scared of me? Why are they scared of a woman candidate? They should rather allow me to contest. They can defeat me in the election instead of disqualifying me,” she said.