Row at KFPA meet as panel rejects producer Sandra Thomas’ nomination

KOCHI: In a surprising twist in the proceedings for the upcoming elections to the Kerala Film Producers Association, producer Sandra Thomas’ nominations to the posts of president and secretary were rejected on Monday. The nominations were rejected by the election officers stating that Sandra had not produced three films under her existing banner, which is mandatory for contesting to the posts.
The developments took place on Monday at the KFPA office in Kochi when the panel was scrutinising the nomination papers. Following the rejection of nomination papers, Sandra challenged the election officers and other association members to face her in the election and defeat her in a fair manner, instead of disqualifying her.
“The aspirants for the posts are scared of my candidature, and it is a planned move to stop me from contesting. Why are they scared of me? Why are they scared of a woman candidate? They should rather allow me to contest. They can defeat me in the election instead of disqualifying me,” she said.
As the argument went on, KFPA president, Suresh Kumar, tried to stop Sandra. The association, meanwhile, claimed that only a person who has produced at least three films under one banner can contest for the post of president or secretary. “Sandra has produced only two films under the banner Sandra Thomas Productions. Thus, the nomination was rejected. It was a part of the procedure,” said Siyad Kokker. Sandra was with Friday Film House before she started her own production house.
“However, the same election officer has accepted the nominations filed by Vishak Subramanian, who has produced two films each under two different banners,” she said, alleging conspiracy behind the move. “It is clear this was a targeted move against me. Despite submitting five censor certificates as required by the bylaws, the election officer didn’t even bother to review them,” she added.
Meanwhile, Sandra is allowed to contest in the election for the post of executive member. The elections to the KFPA office-bearers is scheduled to be held on August 14.